 05/18/2018

Mending Human Hearts, With Help From Graphene

5:48 minutes

Back in 2010, two Russian scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics for their discovery of a new, carbon-based material called graphene. At the time, people called it a “wonder material” because of how light and thin it is, yet it’s 200 times stronger than steel. It conducts electricity better than copper, and people said it would revolutionize the tech industry by replacing lithium ion batteries.

Eight years later, the jury is still out on whether graphene will be part of every smartphone and gadget of the future, but scientists are finding graphene to be an extremely powerful tool in the biomedical laboratory. In a study out this week in the journal Science Advances, scientists used graphene’s electrical properties to stimulate lab grown heart cells that could be used in patients after they’ve had a heart attack.

microscope video of heart cells bunching up and lighting up
Optical stimulation of heart muscle cells via graphene-based bio-interfaces. Credit: Nanotools Bioscience

Alex Savchenko, Research Scientist at the University of California San Diego, joins Ira to discuss the future of graphene, the wonder material, in the world of biomedicine.

Segment Guests

Alex Savchenko

Alex Savchenko is a research scientist at the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine, part of the University of California, San Diego in La Jolla, California.

