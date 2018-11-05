 05/11/2018

A Stomp, A Roar, An Elephantquake?

11:36 minutes

Elephant walk.
Credit: Mortimer et al. 2018

An adult African elephant, the largest land animal on Earth, can weigh as much as two tons. Their activities—walking, playing, even bellowing—might shake the ground beneath them. But new research in the journal Current Biology this week finds that the signals from an elephant’s walk are capable of traveling as far as three kilometers, while a roaring bull, or male elephant, might be detectable a full six kilometers away with just seismological monitoring tools.

Biologist Beth Mortimer and seismologist Tarje Nissen-Meyer, both at the University of Oxford and co-authors of the new research, describe the signals they captured in the ground and explain how a network of seismological sensors might help us study elephants from a distance, and even protect endangered elephants from poaching. 

A series of elephants walking past a geophone. Credit: Mortimer et al. 2018.

Bull elephant source rumbles
Bull elephant source rumbles at 200 meters, under high noise and a sandy terrain environment. The frequency (y axis) over time (x axis) where the color represents how loud each frequency is (blue = low through to red = high). Credit: Mortimer et al. 2018
six different line graphs of elephant vibrations
A rumble from a bull (A, B, C) versus each footfall in a fast walk (D, E, F) differs in recorded vertical ground velocity versus time (A, D), determined source function force versus time (B, E) and modelled propagation sampled at 200 m and 1000 m from the source (modelled with high noise on sandy terrain; C, F). Credit: from the journal Current Biology/CC-BY

Segment Guests

Beth Mortimer

Beth Mortimer is a research fellow in the Department of Biology at the University of Oxford in Oxford, United Kingdom.

Tarje Nissen-Meyer

Tarje Nissen-Meyer is an associate professor of Geophysics at the University of Oxford in Oxford, United Kingdom.

