Missouri Looks To Regulate Coal Ash Ponds

This segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. A version of this story, by Eli Chen, originally appeared on St. Louis Public Radio.

This story is part of a series on coal ash regulation in Missouri. Read more reporting on St. Louis Public Radio.

About 11 years ago, a small group of residents in Labadie learned that the power plant in their town owned massive pits of toxic waste known as coal ash ponds.

They discovered that the Labadie Energy Center—Ameren Missouri’s largest coal-fired power plant—has two basins packed with byproducts from coal combustion. The waste includes toxic, cancer-causing chemicals such as arsenic, mercury and lead.

For more than 50 years, utility companies have filled largely unlined coal ash ponds with harmful waste. But the state has never regulated them or required their owners to test groundwater nearby for contamination. A Washington University data analysis recently found high levels of groundwater contamination near the ponds.

“We didn’t want that going into the water, in the floodplain,” said Janet Dittrich, a Labadie resident who was among those who researched the ponds. “I mean, how ridiculous!”

Some of the residents who looked into the ponds years ago became members of the Labadie Environmental Organization, which raises awareness of environmental issues related to the Labadie Energy Center. The group and other St. Louis-area environmental activists are worried that the state’s recently proposed rules for coal ash waste storage won’t protect their local water resources.

Since several of the ponds are located near the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, residents near power plants are concerned about ponds becoming flooded, like when Hurricane Florence flooded two coal ash ponds at a power plant in Wilmington, North Carolina, last fall.

Others who live closer to the plants and rely on well water also wonder if they should be worried about groundwater contamination coming in contact with their wells.

“Wherever we have data, there’s contamination” The Environmental Protection Agency began regulating coal ash waste disposal in October 2015 and required utilities to annually test groundwater near ponds that are actively receiving waste. Companies were also required to publish the test findings online. The Washington University Interdisciplinary Environmental Law Clinic analyzed the data and found that groundwater near many active ponds show levels of arsenic, boron and other disease-causing chemicals that exceed state and federal drinking-water standards. “Wherever we have data, there is contamination,” said Maxine Lipeles, director of the law clinic. “The principal risk is through groundwater contamination, which can then spread through the groundwater and can also spread from the groundwater into surface water.” For example, lawyers found that groundwater tested near Ameren’s Rush Island Energy Center in Festus showed arsenic levels that are 25 times the federal standard. Near Associated Electric Cooperative’s New Madrid plant, tests detected levels of boron—which can damage multiple human organs—at 10 times above the state groundwater standard.Officials with Empire District and the Associated Electric Cooperative said in statements that they are complying with the federal coal ash rule. Kansas City Power and Light officials say that more studies are needed to confirm the link between excessive contaminant levels and ponds at their Montrose and Sibley plants. “There’s no conclusive data yet,” said Gina Penzig, a spokesperson for KCP&L. “It’s something that we continue to study in compliance with EPA and any applicable Missouri rules.” Ameren’s reports conclude that high levels of potentially harmful chemicals in area groundwater do not pose a risk to human health and the environment. “We intend to have reports that come out that discuss those and put those in context, as opposed to just taking numbers right out of a particular report,” said Craig Giesmann, Ameren Missouri’s water-quality manager. “Right now, all the reports we have show no impacts to drinking water wells, residential wells or the surface.” Ameren has not tested residential wells. The utility determined that the ponds pose no risk to drinking-water sources based on its tests from wells that the company installed near the Rush Island and Labadie plants, Giesmann said.

Coal-fired power plants in other states also have reported significant groundwater contamination near their coal ash ponds. A report from the environmental law group Earthjustice listed dozens of power plants where levels of arsenic, cobalt and lead have exceeded state or federal groundwater limits.

Coal ash waste likely has contaminated more groundwater than what the data shows, Lipeles said. The EPA will begin requesting groundwater data for ponds that are technically open but not receiving waste later this year. The federal rule exempts closed ponds from groundwater testing.

Since the EPA established its coal ash rule in 2015, Missouri utility companies have planned to close their coal ash ponds. Companies, such as Ameren Missouri, claim that’s because the technology at their facilities have advanced and no longer require water to process coal, thus eliminating the need for ponds.