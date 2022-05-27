Don’t Panic About Monkeypox Yet, Says Expert

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it was investigating five cases of purported monkeypox that had been found in the United States. This is a disease that’s endemic to parts of central and west Africa, and is rarely seen outside of those regions. The small number of cases here in the U.S is unusual.

Monkeypox can spread from person to person through skin-to-skin contact or respiratory droplets. Its most striking symptom is an active rash and lesions in the mouth, though can also present as flu-like and include fever, headache, and soreness.

As we’re still grappling with our COVID world, many people are concerned about this new illness. Dr. Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s School of Public Health in Los Angeles, California, joins guest host John Dankosky to explain what’s going on with this wave.

Dr. Rimoin’s Takeaways

We should be concerned, but not alarmed. Having a virus spread into new populations is something that public health officials must keep an eye on. Monkeypox can be a substantial disease in people who are immunocompromised, but can also present in milder forms.

People vaccinated against smallpox are likely protected against monkeypox. Smallpox vaccines were phased out in the U.S. in the early 1972, when the disease was eradicated in the country. Monkeypox is a cousin of smallpox, and data shows that the smallpox vaccine does reduce severity of monkeypox, even if the inoculation happened decades ago.

Public health workers need to be vigilant. While spread of monkeypox is unlikely unless close contact is happening, health care workers should be looking out for unusual rashes in patients. “If the current COVID-19 pandemic has not driven that home, we need to have excellent disease surveillance, we need to have the capacity to be able to do case investigations, contact tracing, and really get to the bottom of what’s happening,” Rimoin said.