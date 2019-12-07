A No-Go For White House Climate Panel

This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.

The White House has proposed creating the “Presidential Committee on Climate Security,” a controversial committee that would have been created by executive order. The committee was being touted by National Security Council advisor William Happer, a climate change skeptic.

Journalist Scott Waldman from E&E News/Climatewire talks about the breakdown of the committee, President Trump’s recent speech on the environment and updates on the recent tropical storm in the Gulf that could hit New Orleans.

