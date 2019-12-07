 07/12/2019

A No-Go For White House Climate Panel

11:28 minutes

an older white man in a black suit talking to another man in glasses
William Happer speaking with attendees at the 2018 Young Americans for Liberty New York City Spring Summit at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe in Teaneck, New Jersey. Credit: Gage Skidmore/flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

a stylized version of the earth with cloudsThis story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.

The White House has proposed creating the “Presidential Committee on Climate Security,” a controversial committee that would have been created by executive order. The committee was being touted by National Security Council advisor William Happer, a climate change skeptic

Journalist Scott Waldman from E&E News/Climatewire talks about the breakdown of the committee, President Trump’s recent speech on the environment and updates on the recent tropical storm in the Gulf that could hit New Orleans. 

