A No-Go For White House Climate Panel
11:28 minutes
This story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.
The White House has proposed creating the “Presidential Committee on Climate Security,” a controversial committee that would have been created by executive order. The committee was being touted by National Security Council advisor William Happer, a climate change skeptic.
Journalist Scott Waldman from E&E News/Climatewire talks about the breakdown of the committee, President Trump’s recent speech on the environment and updates on the recent tropical storm in the Gulf that could hit New Orleans.
Scott Waldman is the White House reporter for E&E News/Climatewire, based in Washington, DC.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.