What Are The Presidential Candidates’ Climate Plans?
11:56 minutes
The first Democratic presidential debate will take place at the end of the month and climate change is becoming a central issue. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and other presidential hopefuls have released their versions of a climate plan. The different proposals range from increases in spending to executive action.
Climate and environment reporter Rebecca Leber of Mother Jones outlines the major differences between these plans, and talks about why major oil companies are backing a carbon tax and investing in coal elimination campaigns.
Rebecca Leber is a Climate and Environment Reporter for Mother Jones in Washington, D.C..
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.