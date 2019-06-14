 06/14/2019

What Are The Presidential Candidates’ Climate Plans?

11:56 minutes

kamala harris, elizabeth warren, and joe biden all giving speeches collaged together
From left to right, Democratic presidential candidates Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Joe Biden. Credit: Shutterstock

The first Democratic presidential debate will take place at the end of the month and climate change is becoming a central issue. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and other presidential hopefuls have released their versions of a climate plan. The different proposals range from increases in spending to executive action.

Climate and environment reporter Rebecca Leber of Mother Jones outlines the major differences between these plans, and talks about why major oil companies are backing a carbon tax and investing in coal elimination campaigns.

Segment Guests

Rebecca Leber

Rebecca Leber is a Climate and Environment Reporter for Mother Jones in Washington, D.C..

