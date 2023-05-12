 05/12/2023

FDA Advisory Board Approves First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill

12:02 minutes

Oral contraceptive pill on pharmacy counter with colorful pills strips background.
Credit: Shutterstock

This week an FDA advisory board paved the way for the first over the counter birth control pill, with an unanimous decision 17-0.  The FDA must accept the recommendation before the pills are available for sale, which is expected in a few months time. If approved, the progestin-only pill would be manufactured by the company Perrigo, under the brand name Opill. 

Ira talks with Maggie Koerth, science journalist based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, about that and more including; Voyager spacecrafts get energy boosts, wild axolotls face extinction, testing airplane waste for COVID-19 and more.  

Segment Guests

Maggie Koerth

Maggie Koerth is a science journalist based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Why Contraceptive Failure Rates Matter In A Post-Roe America

According to analysis by KHN and Science Friday, contraception failures can cause hundreds of thousands of unplanned pregnancies each year.

Read More

Looking Beyond Condoms for Male Contraception

Hormonal male birth control can work. But why isn’t it commercially available?

Read More