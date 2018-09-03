Overuse of antibiotics has led to bacteria becoming resistant to the drugs. In the United States, at least two million people become infected with antibiotic resistant bacteria each year, according to the Center for Disease Control. While some researchers are looking for new sources of antibiotics, other scientists are looking for new strategies to treat bacterial infections. One strategy is the use of bacteriophages—viruses that infect and kill bacteria.

This week in a study in Evolution Medicine and Public Health, biologist Benjamin Chan and his team describe using phage therapy to treat a patient who developed an antibiotic-resistant infection. Chan and bioengineer Timothy Lu talk about developing both natural and synthetic phage treatments and how these drugs could be used to combat antibiotic resistance