 03/09/2018

Pitting Viruses Against Bacteria To Combat The Antibiotic Crisis

17:19 minutes

black and white photograph of dozens of white dots (phages) latching onto round cell
Transmission electron micrograph of multiple bacteriophages attached to a bacterial cell wall. Credit: Dr. Graham Beards [CC BY-SA 3.0 or GFDL], via Wikimedia Commons
Overuse of antibiotics has led to bacteria becoming resistant to the drugs. In the United States, at least two million people become infected with antibiotic resistant bacteria each year, according to the Center for Disease Control. While some researchers are looking for new sources of antibiotics, other scientists are looking for new strategies to treat bacterial infections. One strategy is the use of bacteriophages—viruses that infect and kill bacteria.

This week in a study in Evolution Medicine and Public Health, biologist Benjamin Chan and his team describe using phage therapy to treat a patient who developed an antibiotic-resistant infection. Chan and bioengineer Timothy Lu talk about developing both natural and synthetic phage treatments and how these drugs could be used to combat antibiotic resistance

Segment Guests

Benjamin Chan

Benjamin Chan is an associate research scientist in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

Timothy Lu

Timothy Lu is an associate professor of Electrical and Biological Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

