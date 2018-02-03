Scan your radio on the FM dial and you might come across a familiar sound: static. To most people, there’s nothing there to listen to. But astronomers reporting in the journal Nature this week show that a radio telescope in Australia picked up a signal in the FM static that could be a sign from some of the earliest stars formed in our universe. Ryan Mandelbaum joins Ira to discuss why the discovery has got astronomers buzzing.

[Anna Atkins, the first person to publish a book of photography, showed a predilection for botany.]

Plus, scientists discover a way to create a rare natural phenomenon—ball lightning—in the lab. And New York City braces for a possible outbreak of the measles.