Primatologist Frans de Waal Explores Animal Emotions

Primatologist Frans de Waal has spent his lifetime studying the lives of animals, especially our closest cousins, the chimpanzees. de Waal has observed their shifting alliances and the structure of their political ranks. He has seen bitter conflicts break out, only to be mended by peaceful, respected mediators. And he has witnessed chimpanzees grieve for, and attempt to comfort, their dead and dying.

But one of the most touching reflections in his new book, Mama’s Last Hug: Animal Emotions and What They Tell Us About Ourselves, is the story he tells of a female chimp who didn’t produce enough milk to feed her young. When de Waal taught her to feed her baby with a bottle instead, she repaid him with what most of us would recognize as gratitude: holding both of de Waal’s hands and whimpering sadly if he tried to leave.

The book explores many stories of animal emotions from across the animal kingdom, and it might leave you wondering how unique humans really are.

Mama, the matriarch and oldest of the chimpanzee colony of the Royal Burgers Zoo in Arnhem, the Netherlands, expressed affection towards behavioral biologist Jan van Hooff as she gave him her last hug before she died in 2016. Credit: Jan A R A M van Hooff

