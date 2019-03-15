 03/15/2019

Primatologist Frans de Waal Explores Animal Emotions

25:26 minutes

two chimpanzees kiss in a tree
Credit: Shutterstock

Primatologist Frans de Waal has spent his lifetime studying the lives of animals, especially our closest cousins, the chimpanzees. de Waal has observed their shifting alliances and the structure of their political ranks. He has seen bitter conflicts break out, only to be mended by peaceful, respected mediators. And he has witnessed chimpanzees grieve for, and attempt to comfort, their dead and dying.

But one of the most touching reflections in his new book, Mama’s Last Hug: Animal Emotions and What They Tell Us About Ourselves, is the story he tells of a female chimp who didn’t produce enough milk to feed her young. When de Waal taught her to feed her baby with a bottle instead, she repaid him with what most of us would recognize as gratitude: holding both of de Waal’s hands and whimpering sadly if he tried to leave.

The book explores many stories of animal emotions from across the animal kingdom, and it might leave you wondering how unique humans really are.

Read an excerpt of Frans de Waal’s new book.

Mama, the matriarch and oldest of the chimpanzee colony of the Royal Burgers Zoo in Arnhem, the Netherlands, expressed affection towards behavioral biologist Jan van Hooff as she gave him her last hug before she died in 2016. Credit: Jan A R A M van Hooff

Further Reading

  • Read an excerpt of Frans de Waal’s new book, Mama’s Last Hug. 
  • Learn about the recent issue of humans wiping out chimpanzee cultures in Science.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Frans de Waal

Frans de Waal is the C. H. Candler Professor at Emory University and director of the Living Links Center at the Yerkes Primate Center. De Waal lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Searching for the Roots of ‘Right’ and ‘Wrong’

Primatologist Frans de Waal explores the origins of morality in The Bonobo and the Atheist.

Read More

Jane Goodall And Her Life In The Wild

Primatologist Jane Goodall reflects on her career living in solitude among the chimps of Tanzania and challenging the conventions of science.

Read More