Jane Goodall And Her Life In The Wild

Over half a century ago, Dr. Jane Goodall journeyed into the Gombe Stream Research Center in Tanzania for the first time. It was in the unruly Tanzanian jungles that she would embark on the research that would launch her scientific career. The new documentary JANE follows Goodall into the field and recounts her work studying primates.

“All the time, I was getting closer to animals and nature and, as a result, closer to myself and more in tune with the spiritual power I felt all around,” she says in the film.

Goodall entered Gombe as an amateur scientist, but the observations she emerged with would change our thinking about chimps, primates, and even humans. Goodall reflects on her years of experience in the field and the scientific efforts she is involved with today.

View the trailer for JANE, released in select theaters in October, and archival photos from her life.

