Jane Goodall And Her Life In The Wild

Goodall and baby chimp, Flint.
Jane Goodall and infant chimpanzee Flint in Gombe, Tanzania. Flint was the first infant born at Gombe after Jane arrived. With him she had a great opportunity to study chimp development—and to have physical contact, which is no longer deemed appropriate with chimps in the wild. Credit: National Geographic Creative/Hugo van Lawick

Over half a century ago, Dr. Jane Goodall journeyed into the Gombe Stream Research Center in Tanzania for the first time. It was in the unruly Tanzanian jungles that she would embark on the research that would launch her scientific career. The new documentary JANE follows Goodall into the field and recounts her work studying primates.

“All the time, I was getting closer to animals and nature and, as a result, closer to myself and more in tune with the spiritual power I felt all around,” she says in the film.

Goodall entered Gombe as an amateur scientist, but the observations she emerged with would change our thinking about chimps, primates, and even humans. Goodall reflects on her years of experience in the field and the scientific efforts she is involved with today.

View the trailer for JANE, released in select theaters in October, and archival photos from her life.

Jane and young Fifi
Jane formed a close bond with young Fifi. Credit: National Geographic Creative/ Hugo van Lawick
Young Flint peeks into a tent at Goodall. Credit: National Geographic Creative / Hugo van Lawick

chimpanzee flint
Young chimpanzee Flint. Credit: Jane Goodall Institute
Young Jane Goodall
A young Jane Goodall poses for a picture in her school uniform. Credit: Jane Goodall Institute
Jane Goodall and Hugo van Lawick
Jane Goodall and Dutch wildlife filmmaker Hugo van Lawick recording in Gombe, Tanzania. Credit: Jane Goodall Institute
Goodall van Lawick wedding
Jane Goodall and Hugo van Lawick during their wedding. Credit: Jane Goodall Institute
Jane Goodall and son
Jane Goodall and her son, Grub. Credit: Jane Goodall Institute/Hugo van Lawick
Goodall and chimp David Greybeard
David Greybeard was the first chimp to lose his fear of Jane, eventually coming to her camp to steal bananas and allowing Jane to touch and groom him. As the film JANE depicts, Jane and the other Gombe researchers later discontinued feeding and touching the wild chimps. Credit: National Geographic Creative/ Hugo van Lawick

