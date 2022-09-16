 09/16/2022

An AI Partnership May Improve Breast Cancer Screenings

9:18 minutes

a doctor in a white coat with a stethescope around their neck, pictured from the neck down, holds a large black xray sheet depicting the results of a mammogram
Credit: Shutterstock

Reading a mammogram is a specialized skill, and one that takes a lot of training. Even expertly-trained radiologists may miss up to 20% of breast cancers present in mammograms, especially if a patient is younger or has larger, denser breasts. 

Researchers have been working since the advent of artificial intelligence to find ways to assist radiologists in making more accurate diagnoses. This July, a German research team, publishing in The Lancet Digital Health, found that when AI is used to help sort mammograms into low, uncertain, and high risk categories, a partnership between the radiologist and the algorithm leads to more accurate results.

To explain how this result may be translated into real clinical settings, Ira talks to Harvard’s Constance Lehman, a longtime researcher in the field of breast imaging. She talks about the promise of AI in breast cancer screening, its limitations, and the work ahead to ensure it actually serves patients.

Further Reading

  • Read the study, via The Lancet Digital Health.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Constance Lehman

Dr. Constance Lehman is a professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School, and a breast imaging specialist at Mass General Brigham in Boston, Massachusetts.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

The Messy Math Of Mammograms

Math biologist Kit Yates breaks down the numbers behind breast cancer screenings—and the serious implications of false positive and negative results.

Read More

Personalized Immunotherapy Shows Promise Beyond Cancer

CAR T Cell therapy, currently approved to treat several forms of blood cancer, is now in early clinical trials to treat autoimmune disorders like lupus and multiple sclerosis.

Read More