Riding The Wave Of Kelp Farming

If you’ve ever eaten kelp, you know it doesn’t taste like much on its own. The sea vegetable is versatile in that it absorbs the flavors of the food, sauces, and seasonings it’s cooked with. Maybe that’s why kelp is continuing to grow in popularity in more restaurants. But where is all this kelp coming from? In some places along the New England coast, the answer is your local kelp farmer. While it has been a tradition in many Asian cultures for centuries, kelp farming only reached U.S. shores in recent decades—and in part due to its environmental benefits. Ira is joined by Science Friday video editor Luke Groskin and Suzie Flores, a kelp farmer featured in our latest Macroscope video, to discuss the new wave of kelp farming.
1 pound of 95% lean ground beef, chicken, or turkey
1 medium onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 (28 oz) can crushed tomatoes
2 (6 oz) cans tomato paste
2 (6.5 oz) canned tomato sauce
½ cup water
2 tablespoons white sugar
1 ½ teaspoons dried basil leaves
1 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1 ½ teaspoons salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
12 lasagna noodles
16 ounces ricotta cheese
1 egg
¾ pound grated mozzarella cheese
¾ pound grated parmesan cheese
1 ounce of dried kelp (rehydrated and cut into small pieces) or 1.5 cups fresh kelp cut into long thin strips (about the size of the pasta noodles)
Instructions
Cook ground meat, onion, and garlic over medium heat until well browned. Stir in crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, tomato sauce, and water. Season with sugar, basil, Italian seasoning, 1 tablespoon salt, pepper, and 2 tablespoons parsley. Simmer, covered, for about 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally.
If you are re-hydrating the kelp, soak it for 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse 2 or 3 times thoroughly. Drain after each rinse, and squeeze or knead (as if you are working with bread dough) to remove excess salt used in the drying process, and rinse off any hidden sand. Drain well.
If using fresh kelp, rinse the kelp thoroughly under cold water, drain well, and set aside.
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook lasagna noodles in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes. Drain noodles, and rinse with cold water. In a mixing bowl, combine ricotta cheese with egg, remaining parsley, and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
To assemble, spread 1 ½ cups of meat sauce in the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking dish. Arrange 6 noodles lengthwise over meat sauce topped with ½ kelp on noodles. Spread ½ of the ricotta cheese mixture. Top with a third of mozzarella cheese slices. Spoon 1 ½ cups meat sauce over mozzarella, and sprinkle with ¼ cup Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers, and top with remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil: to prevent sticking, either spray foil with cooking spray, or make sure the foil does not touch the cheese.
Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil, and bake an additional 25 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes before serving.
