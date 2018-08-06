Riding The Wave Of Kelp Farming

This is a part of Oceans Month, where we explore the science throughout the world’s oceans and meet the people who study them. Want to dive in with us? Find all of our stories here.

If you’ve ever eaten kelp, you know it doesn’t taste like much on its own. The sea vegetable is versatile in that it absorbs the flavors of the food, sauces, and seasonings it’s cooked with. Maybe that’s why kelp is continuing to grow in popularity in more restaurants. But where is all this kelp coming from? In some places along the New England coast, the answer is your local kelp farmer. While it has been a tradition in many Asian cultures for centuries, kelp farming only reached U.S. shores in recent decades—and in part due to its environmental benefits. Ira is joined by Science Friday video editor Luke Groskin and Suzie Flores, a kelp farmer featured in our latest Macroscope video, to discuss the new wave of kelp farming.

Get a taste with a few kelp recipes below!

Sugar Kelp Salad

Serves 4

Salad

2 cups of fresh sugar kelp 1 small cucumber, thinly sliced 2 red radishes, thinly sliced 1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Dressing

4 tablespoons vinegar ¼ teaspoon sesame oil 1-½ tablespoons sugar ½ teaspoon minced garlic ½ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon soy sauce

Instructions

Rinse the kelp thoroughly under cold water and drain well. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Plunge the kelp into the water and blanch for 20 seconds. Drain and rinse in the cold water until the kelp is cool. Drain well, and squeeze out excess water. Cut the kelp into bite size pieces by running a knife through a few times in different directions. In a large bowl, mix all the dressing ingredients well until the sugar has dissolved. Add the kelp, cucumber, and radish. Toss well to combine everything together. Serve cold.

Carrot Ginger Kelp Noodles

by Matthew Kenney from Akua’s The Seaweed Diaries

Kelp Noodles

2 tablespoons baking soda 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 (12 oz) bags kelp noodles 6 cups warm water

Noodle Marinade

½ cup tamari 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil ¼ cup agave

Carrot Ginger Sauce

2 cups of chopped and peeled carrots ¾ cup thinly sliced scallions (greens and whites) ½ cup finely minced peeled fresh ginger ¼ cup grapeseed oil ¼ cup agave 1 teaspoon tamari 2 teaspoons rice vinegar 1 teaspoon sea salt

Instructions

Kelp Noodles

Whisk the lemon juice, baking soda, and warm water in a large bowl. Remove the kelp noodles from the bags and add to the acidulated water. Submerge the noodles in the water and let them soak for 15-20 minutes. While the noodles are soaking, whisk the tamari, toasted sesame oil and agave together in a small bowl. Strain the noodles and rinse with fresh water until they run clear. The noodles should be soft, but not mushy. Sometimes the noodles are very long, so trim them with scissors to desired length. Using a pair of tongs, mix the noodles with the marinade, and let sit for 20 minutes or until ready to serve. You can do this up to two days before using. When you are ready to serve the noodles, strain them from the marinade and toss them in the carrot ginger sauce

Carrot Ginger Sauce

Mix together the carrots, scallions, ginger, oil, agave, tamari, vinegar, and salt in a bowl. Let the vegetables marinate for 15-20 minutes. After marinating, blend the liquid and the vegetables until smooth. Add more salt if needed. The sauce can be refrigerated up to two days ahead.

Sugar Kelp Lasagna

Serves 12

Ingredients

1 pound of 95% lean ground beef, chicken, or turkey 1 medium onion, diced 3 cloves garlic, minced 1 (28 oz) can crushed tomatoes 2 (6 oz) cans tomato paste 2 (6.5 oz) canned tomato sauce ½ cup water 2 tablespoons white sugar 1 ½ teaspoons dried basil leaves 1 teaspoons Italian seasoning 1 ½ teaspoons salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper 4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 12 lasagna noodles 16 ounces ricotta cheese 1 egg ¾ pound grated mozzarella cheese ¾ pound grated parmesan cheese 1 ounce of dried kelp (rehydrated and cut into small pieces) or 1.5 cups fresh kelp cut into long thin strips (about the size of the pasta noodles)

Instructions

Cook ground meat, onion, and garlic over medium heat until well browned. Stir in crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, tomato sauce, and water. Season with sugar, basil, Italian seasoning, 1 tablespoon salt, pepper, and 2 tablespoons parsley. Simmer, covered, for about 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally. If you are re-hydrating the kelp, soak it for 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse 2 or 3 times thoroughly. Drain after each rinse, and squeeze or knead (as if you are working with bread dough) to remove excess salt used in the drying process, and rinse off any hidden sand. Drain well. If using fresh kelp, rinse the kelp thoroughly under cold water, drain well, and set aside. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook lasagna noodles in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes. Drain noodles, and rinse with cold water. In a mixing bowl, combine ricotta cheese with egg, remaining parsley, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). To assemble, spread 1 ½ cups of meat sauce in the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking dish. Arrange 6 noodles lengthwise over meat sauce topped with ½ kelp on noodles. Spread ½ of the ricotta cheese mixture. Top with a third of mozzarella cheese slices. Spoon 1 ½ cups meat sauce over mozzarella, and sprinkle with ¼ cup Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers, and top with remaining mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Cover with foil: to prevent sticking, either spray foil with cooking spray, or make sure the foil does not touch the cheese. Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil, and bake an additional 25 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes before serving.