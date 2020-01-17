Bird Love Letters, Planetary Potatoes, And The Science Comics Of Rosemary Mosco
10:34 minutes
10:34 minutes
Have you ever wondered what a Great Blue Heron would write in a love letter to a potential mate? Or what the moons of Mars think of themselves? These are the scenes that nature cartoonist Rosemary Mosco dreams up in her comic Bird and Moon.
“Nature is really funny. It’s never not funny,” Mosco says in SciFri’s latest SciArts video. “You can go into the woods and find 20 or 30 hilarious potential comic prompts anywhere you go.”
Viewers may come for the laughs, but they will end up learning facts, she explains. Mosco talks about her inspiration for finding the funny side of snakes, planets, and nature, and how she uses humor to communicate science. See a selection of Mosco’s comics below and more of her work at Bird and Moon!
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Rosemary Mosco is a nature cartoonist and science writer, and the creator of ‘Bird and Moon.’
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.