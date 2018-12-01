 01/12/2018

Cosmic Questions In Comic Book Form

29:24 minutes

Comic book superheroes use and abuse physics for their supernatural powers. But how many can actually explain the physics behind gravitation or electromagnetism? In The Dialogues, the new graphic novel by physicist Clifford Johnson, the heroes are scientists—and though they have no special powers beyond their scientific abilities, the characters address everything from the mysteries of dark energy to the possibility of immortality.

In this interview, black hole physicist Janna Levin joins Clifford Johnson to discuss the quantum questions vexing physicists today—and why black holes might be the perfect place to find the answers.

Segment Guests

Clifford Johnson

Clifford Johnson is author of The Dialogues: Conversations about the Nature of the Universe (2017, The MIT Press), a professor of Physics, and Co-Director of the Los Angeles Institute for the Humanities at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.

Janna Levin

Janna Levin is author of Black Hole Blues and Other Songs from Outer Space (Knopf, 2016) and a physics and astronomy professor at Barnard College in New York, New York.

Meet the Producer

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

  • Sally Thomas

    This segment about objects from outer space reminded me that I have been hoping to find some answers regarding two, large (3-4 ft. in diameter) crystal balls that were found in the mountains of North Carolina. They are currently kept in an open “bin” in a parking lot behind a tiny museum in Black Mountain, NC. No one in the museum seems to know what they are or where they came from — only that they were found somewhere in the mountains and donated to the museum. What could they be? Their surfaces were rough, sort of multi-faceted, and shiny like any crystal would be. A sign beside them said they were between 1.3 – 1.6 billion years old. I wish someone would make an effort to figure out what in the world (literally) they are.

    • m&m

      link?

