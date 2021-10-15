 10/15/2021

On Long Island, A Tribal Nation Faces Growing Pressures

state of science iconThis article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story features reporting from WSHU Public Radio.

our members of the shinnecock tribe sit on a bench outside smiling.
(Top left to right) Danielle Hopson Begun and Tela Troge; (bottom left to right) Rebecca Genia and Waban Tarrant. Credit: J.D. Allen/WSHU Public Radio

The Hamptons on Long Island are known as a mansion-lined escape for wealthy New Yorkers. But the area is also home to the Native residents of the Shinnecock Tribal Nation. An estimated 1,500 Shinnecock members are left in the U.S., and about half live on the Nation’s territory on Long Island.

As with the rest of the island, Shinnecock Nation is extremely vulnerable to climate change. Receding shorelines threaten to eat up three-quarters of its territory by 2050, adding to the existing threat of development from the Hamptons. This issue of climate change and its impacts around Long Island is the subject of the new podcast, “Higher Ground,” from WSHU Public Radio in Fairfield, Connecticut. One of the stories told in the podcast is that of Tela Troge, Shinnecock tribal sovereignty attorney and kelp farmer, who lives on Shinnecock territory in Long Island. 

Tela talks to Ira about seeing climate change and development affect Shinnecock land with her own eyes, and her venture into kelp farming as a tool for nitrogen sequestration.

WSHU’s “Higher Ground” podcast is made possible by the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science, and the Kavli Foundation.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Tela Troge

Tela Troge is a Shinnecock tribal attorney and kelp farmer on Shinnecock Territory, New York.

Segment Transcript

