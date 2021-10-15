October 15, 2021

featured segment
Indigenous-Led Biology, Designed For Native Communities
Biological samples have been used for purposes that don’t benefit indigenous people. The Native BioData Consortium is working to change that.
12:08
More Boosters, For More People
An FDA advisory panel met this week to debate the role of COVID-19 vaccine boosters, and mixing and matching different vaccines.
17:03
Indigenous Activists Helped Save Almost A Billion Tons Of Carbon Per Year
Native American protesters and their allies have helped keep substantial amounts of fossil fuels in the ground.
10:06
On Long Island, A Tribal Nation Faces Growing Pressures
A new podcast from WSHU Public Radio explores the intersection of Native American territory, climate change, and suburbia in one of the wealthiest parts of the East Coast.
1:53
The World According To Sound: Listening To Lightning
The podcast ‘World According To Sound’ shows how there is more than one way to listen to a bolt of lightning.
17:30
Save The Wetlands, Save The World
Ecologists explain why tidal marshes are “the most valuable ecosystem you’ve never heard of,” and how to save them from rising seas.
7:23
This Weekend, Take Time For The Moon
From the Orionid meteor shower to International Observe The Moon Night, it’s a great weekend to look up.
17:11
9:39
Widening The Lens On A More Inclusive Science
Indigenous peoples have been observing the world for thousands of years. Why are they still underrepresented in science?