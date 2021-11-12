 11/12/2021

Squirrel-Nut Economics And Other Agility Tricks

16:56 minutes

Eastern Gray Squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis) hanging upside down from a tree with hazelnut in its mouth, looking right at camerica
Credit: Shutterstock

In many parts of the country, the lead-up to winter is a busy time for squirrels, furiously collecting and hiding acorns and nuts for the cold months ahead. But how can squirrels recall where it has stashed all its stores? And what can studying squirrels tell researchers about memory, learning, and economic decision-making in other species?

Ira talks with Lucia Jacobs, a professor in the department of psychology and the Institute of Neuroscience at UC Berkeley, about her studies of the campus squirrels—from learning about their cognition, learning, and memory to recording the acrobatic movements of a squirrel on the ground and in the treetops. Jacobs co-leads a ‘squirrel school,’ observing rescued and orphaned juvenile squirrels as they learn normal squirrel behavior, and is contributing to a project seeking to develop robots using agility tricks learned from the rodents.

Lucia Jacobs

Lucia Jacobs is a professor in the department of psychology and the Institute of Neuroscience at UC Berkeley.

Segment Transcript

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

