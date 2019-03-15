 03/15/2019

Student Scientists Investigate The Big Science Questions

teenage boy with blond hair and wearing a bow tie standing next to teenage girl with long brown hair and red dress. both are wearing medals around their neck and smiking
Regeneron Science Talent Search 2019 winners Sam Weissman (left) and Ana Humphrey (right). Credit: Society Communications Team

Each year, approximately 1,800 high school science students take part in the Regeneron Science Talent Search (Regeneron STS), a program of Society for Science & the Public. This year’s projects ranged from studying the viscosity of molten lava to investigating more fuel efficient airplane designs to creating a computer model to predict refugee migrations. Senior Samuel Weissman analyzed the genetic makeup of two HIV patients, and senior Ana Humphrey created a math model to look for exoplanets. Ira talks with them about their winning projects, and you can learn more about their projects below.

Ana Humphrey
Williams High School in Alexandria, VA

two woman speaking and gesturing with their hands in front of a poster board display of the project
First place Regeneron Science Talent Search winner Ana Humphrey (left) explains her project. Credit: Society Communications Team

Project Description: Ana used mathematical modeling to determine the existence and probable locations of exoplanets–planets outside our solar system–that may have been missed by missions of the Kepler Space Telescope.

Fun Fact: Ana loves David Bowie and frequently listens to his album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust (especially the songs “Starman” and “Moonage Daydream”) while conducting her research. She is also an avid baker and views cooking as a way of connecting to her Cuban heritage.

 

Samuel Weissman
Harriton High School of Lower Merion in Rosemont, PA

a boy stands in front of a poster board display and points to a piece of paper
Samuel Weissman, second place winner of the Regeneron Science Talent Search, talks about his project. Credit: Society Communications Team

Project Description: Samuel studied the genetic makeup of HIV-infected immune cells to better understand “reservoirs” of treatment-resistant cells that remain in the patient’s body even after years of treatment.

Fun Fact: Samuel plays saxophone in his high school jazz band. His love of jazz came from his grandfather, who learned to play sax at the age of 65.

Ana Humphrey

Ana Humphrey is a senior at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

Samuel Weissman

Samuel Weissman is a senior at Harriton High School in Rosemont, Pennsylvania.

