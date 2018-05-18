Student Scientists Tackle Real World Questions

This week, science students gathered in Pittsburgh for the finals of the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, a competition founded by the Society for Science and the Public. Nearly 2,000 students from 75 countries came to present their projects—and they are far from the exploding volcanoes or paper-mache models of the Earth that might come to mind.

Ira chats with two of these finalists, including Everett Kroll, a junior from Stillwater Area High School from Woodbury, Minnesota, who created and tested an affordable 3D-printed prosthetic foot, and Alyssa Rawinski, a junior from Monte Vista High School who studied the feasibility of using mealworms to recycle plastics.

SciFri continued the discussion with Kroll and Rawinski to learn more about them and their projects. Read below!

Alyssa Rawinski

11th grader at Monte Vista High School in Colorado

Briefly, what is your project?

The goal of my project was to try to find a more eco-friendly way to decrease the plastic accumulation by using mealworms to biodegrade plastics. My study analyzed polystyrene and two plastics that haven’t been tested, polypropylene and low-density polyethylene.

Why did you decide to look into this question?

I was hearing a lot about the damage that was being caused by plastics in the ocean. It’s harming ecosystems and almost 300 species in the ocean and I wanted to see if I can do anything to prevent that, even though I live far away from the ocean. Since plastics that end up in the ocean come from land, that means that the solution must also start on land, and that’s how I thought I could help find a solution and make a difference.

What was one surprising thing you learned during the experiment?

The biggest surprise was that mealworms actually do consume multiple types of plastic. In general, I was surprised that these mealworms eat a lot of different things—and they’re kind of stubborn sometimes and somewhat unpredictable.

In my initial setup, I was using plastic drawers to contain them and it had tin foil dividers within the drawers to separate the worm groups, but they started chewing on the tin foil. I didn’t want that so I had to move them into solo cups. Another thing I wanted to provide was moisture to the worms by putting wet pieces of humus into each of the cups. But after they chewed on the tin foil I decided to test it out, and they chewed on the humus as well. So they weren’t working with me really well, but I eventually figured it out [with the solo cup setup].

Another big surprise was that having a mixture of plastic and potato was the most effective. Potato provided nutrients to the mealworms so they were healthier, but they still choose to consume the plastic.

If you could have dinner with any scientist (living or dead) who would it be and why?

I’m going to say Jane Goodall right now because she is really passionate about her work and she’s been doing it her whole life. She works with animals, which I really care a lot about. She also knows a lot about her field and I think she can really inspire me to find what I’m passionate about because I’m still looking for that.

Everett Kroll

11th grader at Stillwater Area High School in Minnesota

Briefly, what is your project?

I created a level four prosthetic that is 3D printable for around $10, a fraction of the exorbitantly high price [for prosthetics], so as to reach a wider range of people. This was done through applied physics and mathematics to create and achieve a higher level of biocompatibility so as to be more beneficial for the amputee wearing it.

A level four prosthetic is the highest of the levels of lower limb prosthetics. Level four is capable of Olympic activity, so anything that is running, jumping, any high strain activity with high force. It also has the most biocompatibility and the least effect on gait degradation.

Why did you decide to look into this question?

I got really interested in 3D printing at my school’s makerspace, which is a place with 3D printers and CNC machines—just a place where kids can express their curiosity and start their engineering prowess… One day I was just looking up 3D-printed projects and I came across a 3D-printed hand. And I started thinking about hands and how much of the world this can affect. I looked into different statistics on prosthetics and I found that prosthetic feet—more specifically transtibial prosthetics, which is right below the knee—are the most common amputations in the world. That was my project last year project. This year, I just focused on the foot so that I could reach a larger range of people, because if you have an amputation below the belt you’re going to need a foot, and since lower leg amputations account for a vast majority of prosthetics in the world, it was a great place to further my research. I’m just pretty curious about engineering and I love 3D printing so it was just this kind of great crossroads of different fields I’m interested in.

What was one surprising thing you learned during the experiment?

How much failure can come from something that you are extremely confident in. The first design I ever made I was like, “This is going to be the premier design. This one is going to work. I’m so excited.” I did so much research, and then I stood on it and it shattered and it cut my leg. That was very surprising to me. I thought it was going to be a lot easier than it was.

It’s just surprising how much engineering goes into something that looks so simple, but really is extremely complicated. Like with my [prosthetic] foot, there’s no moving parts, there’s no electricity, there’s no motor or nothing like that. It seems very simple, it’s just a shape that kind of looks like a foot, but you have to do more by multivariable calculus, and linear algebra, and just run calculations, and all these different crossroads of very complex principles and engineering goals and situations—and a simple problem becomes a lot more difficult. It’s just one shape, a solid shape, and it took me over 20 months to make.

If you could have dinner with any scientist (living or dead) who would it be and why?

Immediately when you said that I started thinking about how I could work around it, like maybe I could have dinner with like five different scientists, like speed dating. So like only three minutes with one scientist… Either, a young Stephen Hawking when he was still at Oxford, just because when he was in his earlier work he was very philosophical and I think getting into a conversation about the meaning of certain life through science would be kind of cool. Or, a middle-aged Albert Einstein after the total eclipse when his theory [of general relativity] was proved. I think he’d be very excited about it.

But I think my final answer would be Neil deGrasse Tyson because he is just very philosophical and he is just a brilliant man and capable of explaining almost anything I can be curious about. I think he’s very famous for being just this very open and happy personality that’s very jokey and I think we’d get along very well.

These interviews have been edited for space and clarity.