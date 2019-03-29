 03/29/2019

One Constant, Two Answers

17:10 minutes

Once upon a time, everything in the universe was crammed into a very small space. Then came the Big Bang, and the universe has been expanding ever since. But just how fast is it expanding? Calculating that number is a challenge that dates back almost a hundred years, when Edwin Hubble used data from Harvard astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt to try to answer that question. His value came to be called the Hubble constant, H0.

But the exact value of that constant has been hard to pin down. And now two different approaches to measuring the Hubble constant have come up with close, but different answers—and each team says they’re pretty confident in the accuracy of their measurements.

Science writer and author Anil Ananthaswamy and Nobel laureate Adam Riess of the Space Telescope Science Institute join Ira to discuss the discrepancy, what it means, and how it might be solved.

View infographics and Hubble images that explain the Hubble constant

Three steps to measuring the hubble constant.
This illustration shows the three steps astronomers used to measure the universe’s expansion rate to an unprecedented accuracy, reducing the total uncertainty to 2.3 percent. Astronomers made the measurements by streamlining and strengthening the construction of the cosmic distance ladder, which is used to measure accurate distances to galaxies near to and far from Earth. Click on the image for a downloadable PDF version. Credit: NASA, ESA, A. Feild (STScI), and A. Riess (STScI/JHU)
A bright oval, swirling galaxy.
A galaxy located 65 million light-years from Earth. The yellow circles in the galaxy represent the locations of pulsating stars called Cepheid variables. Astronomers use Cepheid variables to calculate the galaxies’ distance from Earth, which helps them refine the universe’s expansion rate. Credit: NASA, ESA, A. Riess (STScI/JHU)
A circular, swirling galaxy with a bright center.
Here’s another galaxy, located 118 million light-years from Earth, that helps astronomers calculate the expanding universe. Credit: NASA, ESA, A. Riess (STScI/JHU)

Further Reading

  • Read Anil Ananthaswamy’s article about the Hubble constant and measuring how fast the universe is expanding in Scientific American.
  • Find out more about Adam Riess’ research at the Space Telescope Science Institute
  • Read about the discrepancy and how the Hubble constant is measured by NASA.

Segment Guests

Adam Riess

Adam Riess is a 2011 Nobel Laureate in Physics, a Professor of Astronomy and Physics at the Johns Hopkins University, and a Senior member of the Science Staff at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

Anil Ananthaswamy

Anil Ananthaswamy is a science journalist and author based in Berkeley, California. His latest book is Through Two Doors At Once (Penguin Random House, 2018).

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

