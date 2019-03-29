One Constant, Two Answers
Once upon a time, everything in the universe was crammed into a very small space. Then came the Big Bang, and the universe has been expanding ever since. But just how fast is it expanding? Calculating that number is a challenge that dates back almost a hundred years, when Edwin Hubble used data from Harvard astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt to try to answer that question. His value came to be called the Hubble constant, H0.
But the exact value of that constant has been hard to pin down. And now two different approaches to measuring the Hubble constant have come up with close, but different answers—and each team says they’re pretty confident in the accuracy of their measurements.
Science writer and author Anil Ananthaswamy and Nobel laureate Adam Riess of the Space Telescope Science Institute join Ira to discuss the discrepancy, what it means, and how it might be solved.
View infographics and Hubble images that explain the Hubble constant (click the images for higher resolution).
