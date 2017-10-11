The Infinitely Surprising Career Of A Mathematician

We’ve all heard about CRISPR, the groundbreaking gene-editing tool, or LIGO and gravitational waves, the latest frontier in astronomy. But what about the cutting-edge research in math?

Ask anyone what a scientist looks like and expect the cliched answer: someone in a lab coat, looking at a specimen under a microscope. But what does a mathematician look like? How do they do research? What does it even take to be a mathematician in the first place?

Mathematicians Rebecca Goldin, Eugenia Cheng, and Emily Riehl join Ira to give us a peek into their abstract, complicated, and beautiful world. They’ll tell us about studying higher dimensions that you can’t even see, coming up with a new way of defining what mathematical proofs look like, and what it’s like to be women in math.