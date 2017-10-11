The Infinitely Surprising Career Of A Mathematician
We’ve all heard about CRISPR, the groundbreaking gene-editing tool, or LIGO and gravitational waves, the latest frontier in astronomy. But what about the cutting-edge research in math?
Ask anyone what a scientist looks like and expect the cliched answer: someone in a lab coat, looking at a specimen under a microscope. But what does a mathematician look like? How do they do research? What does it even take to be a mathematician in the first place?
Mathematicians Rebecca Goldin, Eugenia Cheng, and Emily Riehl join Ira to give us a peek into their abstract, complicated, and beautiful world. They’ll tell us about studying higher dimensions that you can’t even see, coming up with a new way of defining what mathematical proofs look like, and what it’s like to be women in math.
Dr. Eugenia Cheng is an Honorary Fellow in the School of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of Sheffield, U.K., and is Scientist in Residence at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Her latest book is Beyond Infinity: An Expedition to the Outer Limits of Mathematics (Basic Books, 2017).
Rebecca Goldin is the director of the STATS project with the Sense About Science organization. She’s also a professor of mathematical sciences at George Mason University. She’s based in Fairfax, Virginia.
Emily Riehl is an assistant professor of the Department of Mathematics at Johns Hopkins University. She’s based in Baltimore, Maryland.
