 11/10/2017

The Infinitely Surprising Career Of A Mathematician

29:57 minutes

mathematicians
From left to right, mathematicians Eugenia Cheng, Rebecca Goldin, and Emily Riehl.

We’ve all heard about CRISPR, the groundbreaking gene-editing tool, or LIGO and gravitational waves, the latest frontier in astronomy. But what about the cutting-edge research in math?

Ask anyone what a scientist looks like and expect the cliched answer: someone in a lab coat, looking at a specimen under a microscope. But what does a mathematician look like? How do they do research? What does it even take to be a mathematician in the first place?

[How exactly do fossils form?]

Mathematicians Rebecca Goldin, Eugenia Cheng, and Emily Riehl join Ira to give us a peek into their abstract, complicated, and beautiful world. They’ll tell us about studying higher dimensions that you can’t even see, coming up with a new way of defining what mathematical proofs look like, and what it’s like to be women in math.

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

Eugenia Cheng

Dr. Eugenia Cheng is an Honorary Fellow in the School of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of Sheffield, U.K., and is Scientist in Residence at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Her latest book is  Beyond Infinity: An Expedition to the Outer Limits of Mathematics (Basic Books, 2017).

More From Guest
Rebecca Goldin

Rebecca Goldin is the director of the STATS project with the Sense About Science organization. She’s also a professor of mathematical sciences at George Mason University. She’s based in Fairfax, Virginia.

More From Guest
Emily Riehl

Emily Riehl is an assistant professor of the Department of Mathematics at Johns Hopkins University. She’s based in Baltimore, Maryland.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Sushmita Pathak

Sushmita Pathak is Science Friday’s fall 2017 radio intern. She recently graduated from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and majored in electronics and communication engineering in college. She sometimes misses poring over circuit diagrams.

Explore More

Five Ways to Think About Infinity

Infinity is weird. All the more reason to explore it, says mathematician Eugenia Cheng.

Read More

Anxious About Math? Count an Elephant’s Toenails

An iPad app helps first graders improve how well they do in math.

Read More