The Naked Mole Rat Defies The Laws Of Aging

The naked mole rat has been boggling the minds of scientists for many years now. What it lacks in conventual cuteness it makes up for with some superpower-like qualities. It can survive for 18 minutes without oxygen. It’s practically immune to cancer. But perhaps it’s most notable characteristic is that the naked mole rat can live longer than any animal its size…up to 30 years or more.

And now scientists have discovered one more thing about this rodent’s abnormally long life—its chances of dying don’t increase over time. For most mammals, the rate of mortality increases along with age once the animal reaches adulthood (referred to as the Gompertz-Makeham law of mortality). For example, in humans, our risk of dying roughly doubles every year after turning 30. For naked mole rats, death is random.

“We’ve got as much chance of finding a one-year-old [mole rat] that has died as finding a 25-year-old that has died,” says Dr. Rochelle Buffenstein, Senior Principal Investigator at Calico. She joins Ira to discuss what she discovered digging into data on the naked mole rat.