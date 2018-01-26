How To Grow Your Own Crystals

In the late fall of 2017, the holidays came early at the University at Buffalo’s chemistry department. The office received hundreds of packages, each containing a home-grown crystal. But they weren’t presents—the packages were submissions to the United States Crystal Growing Competition.

Now in its fourth year, the 2017 competition garnered just over 100 crystals grown by young scientists, from high schoolers to kindergarteners. For five weeks, the competitors concocted crystalline wonders using a base of aluminum potassium sulfate. They ranged in clarity, color, and size—some as large as golf balls. One crystal even glowed a bright lime green under UV light from adding highlighter fluid during the growing process.

“I’m pretty blown away actually when I see some of these things,” Jason Benedict, an associate professor of chemistry at University at Buffalo and founder of the contest, told Science Friday in a phone call. Every year, “they’ve just been getting better and better.”

While you can grow simple crystals at home—think chocolate or snowflakes—in research labs scientists have developed techniques to grow different complex crystals with unique properties. For instance, researchers can create new crystal structures of existing materials, or polymorphs, by applying more pressure or heat—a process being used in superconducting and pharmaceutical research. As a crystallographer studying the motion in crystals, Benedict has even grown crystals that can talk to their environment and alter their properties with light.

“There’s this [saying] that crystals are a chemical graveyard,” Benedict said over the phone. “I bring crystals to life.”

Benedict joins Ira to discuss the curious chemistry of crystals, highlight some of the gems of the most recent U.S. Crystal Growing Competition, and provide tips on how you can grow them yourself. Plus, check out some of the entries of the 2017 competition and unique, delicate structures of snowflakes below.

