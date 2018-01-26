 01/26/2018

How To Grow Your Own Crystals

In the late fall of 2017, the holidays came early at the University at Buffalo’s chemistry department. The office received hundreds of packages, each containing a home-grown crystal. But they weren’t presents—the packages were submissions to the United States Crystal Growing Competition.

10 crystals of various shapes, sizes, and clarity arranged in a circle around a quarter
The winners of the K-8 overall best crystals. Credit: Jason Benedict/USCGC

Now in its fourth year, the 2017 competition garnered just over 100 crystals grown by young scientists, from high schoolers to kindergarteners. For five weeks, the competitors concocted crystalline wonders using a base of aluminum potassium sulfate. They ranged in clarity, color, and size—some as large as golf balls. One crystal even glowed a bright lime green under UV light from adding highlighter fluid during the growing process.

“I’m pretty blown away actually when I see some of these things,” Jason Benedict, an associate professor of chemistry at University at Buffalo and founder of the contest, told Science Friday in a phone call. Every year, “they’ve just been getting better and better.”

While you can grow simple crystals at home—think chocolate or snowflakes—in research labs scientists have developed techniques to grow different complex crystals with unique properties. For instance, researchers can create new crystal structures of existing materials, or polymorphs, by applying more pressure or heat—a process being used in superconducting and pharmaceutical research. As a crystallographer studying the motion in crystals, Benedict has even grown crystals that can talk to their environment and alter their properties with light.

“There’s this [saying] that crystals are a chemical graveyard,” Benedict said over the phone. “I bring crystals to life.”

Benedict joins Ira to discuss the curious chemistry of crystals, highlight some of the gems of the most recent U.S. Crystal Growing Competition, and provide tips on how you can grow them yourself. Plus, check out some of the entries of the 2017 competition and unique, delicate structures of snowflakes below.    

a crystal glowing green under UV light
The glowing crystal that won first prize of the “Cool Crystal” category. Credit: Gage Bateman and Jason Benedict
dark purple crystal
A giant purple crystal that was one of the winners of the “Cool Crystal” category. Credit: Gage Bateman and Jason Benedict

a judge of the crystal growing competition holding up a string of white crystals
Judging of the U.S. Crystal Growing Competition. Credit: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki, University at Buffalo
in one hand a large crystal and another hand holding a small crystall
Credit: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki, University at Buffalo
In addition to size, judges also at clarity and shape. Credit: Meredith Forrest Kulwicki, University at Buffalo

jason benedict holding a previous contest crystal
Jason Benedict. Credit: Douglas Levere, University at Buffalo

single bubbly looking snowflake
Credit: Douglas Levere/snowcrystals.us
single snowflake
Credit: Douglas Levere/snowcrystals.us

a cluster of snowflakes
Credit: Douglas Levere/snowcrystals.us
single snowflake
Credit: Douglas Levere/snowcrystals.us

Segment Guests

Jason Benedict

Jason Benedict is an associate professor of Chemistry at the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.

