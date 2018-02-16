The Story Of Aerosols: From Spray Can To Ocean Spray

Most people are familiar with the term “aerosol” by way of the spray can. If you were around during the 1970s, you might remember when consumer aerosol products like hair sprays contained chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) that depleted the ozone layer. And even though these products have not used CFCs since the late 1970s, the connection between a can of hair spray and a warming planet has erroneously stuck around for decades.

[New research explores how the ocean’s aerosols can affect the climate.]

In fact, aerosols do play a role in climate change, but not the one you might think. Dr. Rajan Chakrabarty, assistant professor of aerosol science and engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, and Dr. Vicki Grassian, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UC San Diego, join Ira to discuss the complex chemistry of the particles in our air.