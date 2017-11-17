Could Tweaking The Atmosphere Help Us Fight Climate Change?
26:36 minutes
Last week, world leaders convened in Bonn, Germany to talk about reducing global carbon emissions to fight climate change. Meanwhile, the U.S. House Science Committee held a hearing about a rather controversial method to combating rising temperatures. It’s called geoengineering and it involves manipulating the atmosphere to cool down the earth.
Geoengineering techniques can be broadly classified into two categories: removing excess carbon from the atmosphere and reflecting sunlight back into space. But each of these techniques have their fair share of downsides.
Douglas MacMartin, a senior researcher at Cornell University who also testified in front of Congress at last week’s hearing, joins Ira to talk about the science and politics of solar geoengineering. Plus, Holly Buck, a postdoctoral candidate at UCLA, discusses how geoengineering could influence social ecologies. And, Peter Kelemen of Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory talks about his research on carbon sequestration as a way to fight climate change.
Douglas MacMartin is a senior research associate and senior lecturer of mechanical and aerospace engineering, and faculty fellow with the Cornell Atkinson Center for a Sustainable Future at Cornell University. He’s also a visiting associate in computing and mathematical sciences at the California Institute of Technology.
Holly Buck is a NatureNet postdoctoral fellow with the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles. She’s based in Los Angeles, California.
Peter Kelemen is a professor of earth and environmental sciences at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. He’s based in Palisades, New York.
