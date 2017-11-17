Last week, world leaders convened in Bonn, Germany to talk about reducing global carbon emissions to fight climate change. Meanwhile, the U.S. House Science Committee held a hearing about a rather controversial method to combating rising temperatures. It’s called geoengineering and it involves manipulating the atmosphere to cool down the earth.

Geoengineering techniques can be broadly classified into two categories: removing excess carbon from the atmosphere and reflecting sunlight back into space. But each of these techniques have their fair share of downsides.

Douglas MacMartin, a senior researcher at Cornell University who also testified in front of Congress at last week’s hearing, joins Ira to talk about the science and politics of solar geoengineering. Plus, Holly Buck, a postdoctoral candidate at UCLA, discusses how geoengineering could influence social ecologies. And, Peter Kelemen of Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory talks about his research on carbon sequestration as a way to fight climate change.