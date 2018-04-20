The Tiny Swimmers That May Stir The Seas

Every night, the largest migration on Earth happens underwater, as jellies, crustaceans and fish swim up hundreds of meters towards the surface to feed. Those daily pilgrimages might also create propulsive jets behind the animals capable of stirring ocean waters, according to research in the journal Nature.

Stanford engineer John Dabiri and his team investigated that phenomenon in the lab using brine shrimp (Artemia salina)—delicate, wispy creatures just about a centimeter long. The shrimp, also known as sea monkeys, can swim a full body length every second, generating jets of water in their wake. Dabiri discusses the theory that massive underwater migrations of krill and other creatures could create powerful, ocean-mixing currents—and how we might test it.

Check out up-close images of the great migration below.

[A Yearbook Of Seeds: Most Explosive Personality, Best Swimmer, Best Eyes, And More.]

[Hot off the presses: The 2022 issue of Your Martian Daily]