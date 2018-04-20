 04/20/2018

The Tiny Swimmers That May Stir The Seas

Upward migration of A. salina in a 1.2-meter tank. Credit: Isabel Houghton

Every night, the largest migration on Earth happens underwater, as jellies, crustaceans and fish swim up hundreds of meters towards the surface to feed. Those daily pilgrimages might also create propulsive jets behind the animals capable of stirring ocean waters, according to research in the journal Nature.

Stanford engineer John Dabiri and his team investigated that phenomenon in the lab using brine shrimp (Artemia salina)—delicate, wispy creatures just about a centimeter long. The shrimp, also known as sea monkeys, can swim a full body length every second, generating jets of water in their wake. Dabiri discusses the theory that massive underwater migrations of krill and other creatures could create powerful, ocean-mixing currents—and how we might test it.

Check out up-close images of the great migration below.

The schlieren imaging technique is used to visualize density gradients around a freely swimming animal. Credit: Isabel Houghton. Video obtained with the assistance and facilities of J.R. Strickler (UWM).
Downward stream created by upward migration. (Playback at 10x speed.) Credit: Isabel Houghton

Still image of a brine shrimp (Artemia salina) tethered in place and generating flow with its swimming motion, and motion of the surrounding water. Credit: Isabel Houghton
Density perturbations during vertical migration. The field of view is approximately five cenitmeters across and video playback is at 10x speed. Credit: Isabel Houghton.

Brine shrimp. Credit: Isabel Houghton.
Model of ocean flows (created in tank). Video is at 4x speed. Credit: Isabel Houghton
Brine shrimp. Credit: Isabel Houghton

John Dabiri

John Dabiri is a professor in the School of Engineering at Stanford University in Stanford, California.

