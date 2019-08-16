This week, the Trump administration announced it would change the way the Endangered Species Act is implemented starting in September. Regulators would soon be able to conduct economic assessments to decide whether a species should be protected or not.

Since it was signed into law in 1973, government agencies such as the United States Fish and Wildlife Services have protected the over 1,650 species that have been listed as threatened or endangered. The legislative overhaul would not only make it easier to remove species from the endangered list, but it would also weaken protections for species that remain.

Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science reporter for FiveThiryEight, joins Ira to discuss the new roll back as well as other science stories from the week, such as the first human CRISPR trials, the fungus reeking havoc on banana plantations and the truth behind the oldest people in the world, in this week’s News Roundup.

