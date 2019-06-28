Investigating The USDA’s Silence On Climate Change

The USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) receives over a billion dollars a year to study issues affecting American agriculture and the food supply. Climate change is one of those issues, and in years past, the ARS has publicized its work on how farmers can reduce their carbon footprint with no-till agriculture; how climate change alters the relationship of pests and crops; or how more abundant CO2 affects the growth of grasslands, potatoes, timber, wheat, and more.

But in the last several years, that steady stream of climate-related agricultural science news has dried up. One of the only recent press releases from the ARS dealing with climate change is a good news story for the beef industry, about how beef’s greenhouse gas emissions may not be that bad after all. The agency’s move away from publicizing a wide range of work on climate science is part of a troubling trend, according to a new investigation by Politico. Helena Bottemiller Evich is the reporter on that story, and she joins Ira here to talk about it.

We’ll also talk about a directive relocating several of the USDA’s agencies to Kansas City. Kevin Hunt, a USDA scientist and head of the Local 3403, the union for employees of the USDA’s Economic Research Service, talks about the move and why it’s one that he and many others won’t be making.

Note: We reached out to the USDA before our interview and regarding the publication of climate change press releases, a spokesperson wrote: “Leadership has not discouraged ARS or any USDA agency from using terms such as climate change, climate, or carbon sequestration, or from highlighting work on these topics. Research continues on these subjects and we promote the research once researchers are ready to announce the findings, after going through the appropriate reviews and clearances.”

On the issue of employee relocation, the spokesperson said: “We are doing everything we can to ensure employees have the resources and information to make their decisions and to implement the transition smoothly and efficiently to ensure mission critical work can continue.”

Further Reading:

Read the full investigation by Politico.

Check out the full story in Politico about potential relocation to Kansas City.