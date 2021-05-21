 05/21/2021

Video Game Skills May Make Better Surgeons

8:06 minutes

a person plays the legend of zelda on Nintendo Switch in Airplane.
Arnav Gupta, medical student at the University of Ottawa, found that video games like the Legend of Zelda and Fortnite could up your surgical game. Credit: Shutterstock

The classic board game Operation—in which players try to use conductive tweezers to remove a patient’s funny bone and other ailing imaginary organs—may not be the best tool for training real life surgeons for the operating room. But according to a recent paper published in the journal Surgery, playing video games may have a benefit for training surgeons in specific medical fields. 

Arnav Gupta, a third-year medical student at the University of Ottawa and co-author of the study, told Ira that the largest benefits of gaming seemed to come in two specific areas. Gains seen in robotic surgery skills might be due to the similarity of the robotic controls to a game controller joystick. Improvements in laparoscopic surgery, where surgeons operate using instruments inserted through tubes in a thin slit in a patient, may increase doctors’ ability to translate images on a screen to three-dimensional movements. (The researchers didn’t see major improvements in other types of surgery.) Gupta discusses the research with Ira, as well as possible next steps for ways gaming could improve medical training.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Arnav Gupta

Arnav Gupta is a third-year medical student at the University of Ottawa in Ottawa, Canada.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Can We Game Our Way to Better Health?

Gamers and scientists join forces to develop "serious games" to improve health.

Read More

How ‘Super Mario’ Could Lead to a Super Memory

Scientists find that 3D games boost memory.

Read More