Was The Flu Near You?

This flu season, Science Friday teamed up with Flu Near You to ask listeners to track their symptoms to create a map of influenza-like illness across the country. Nearly three thousand SciFri users participated.

Science Friday education director Ariel Zych and biostatician Kristin Baltrusaitis, who was a research assistant for Flu Near You, tells us how the SciFri community results stacked up to the rest of participants. According to the data, a larger number of SciFri participants might be vaccinated and better at reporting symptoms compared to the larger population. You can see a full breakdown of the results below.

Plus, epidemiologist Karen Martin gives an update on how this season compares to years past and how the Minnesota Department of Health uses Flu Near You data for surveillance on a local level.

How did Science Friday’s audience compare to the rest of the population?

The percentage of participants with influenza-like illness (ILI). Credit: Fernando Donaire/Flu Near You (Source)

We don’t know for sure why Science Friday audiences appear to be a bit more healthy than average Flu Near You users, but we can speculate!

Science Friday participants may be less-susceptible to influenza than average.

Influenza susceptibility varies from person to person; children under 5, adults over 65, pregnant women, individuals in long-term care facilities, and people with asthma, are all at higher risk. If fewer Science Friday participants were reporting for children in their household, or are younger on average than other Flu Near You users, that could account for the difference.



A larger proportion of Science Friday participants might be vaccinated against influenza.

Receiving the influenza vaccine is still the best way to decrease your risk of getting the flu in any given flu season, maybe SciFri participants are fans of flu shots?

Katie, responding from Missouri via our flu texting group, offered a similar thought:

“Ariel, you remarked a few weeks ago that our groups seemed unusually healthy. I gotta say, look at our demographics. I suspect NPR listeners might be a bit more educated, a bit more health conscious, bit more inclined to get a flu shot.”

At first glance, SciFri participants don’t appear to be special in this way:

Science Friday participants might report their vaccination status more accurately.

Self-reported vaccination status is a tricky thing. An individual who indicates on a form that they got a flu shot this year may not actually be vaccinated against influenza. It could be that they don’t know that they need a flu shot every year, don’t want to share that they have no plans to get a flu shot, or that they can’t recall correctly whether or not they got a flu shot this year.

Given that the self-reported vaccination rate is about the same in Science Friday participants and Flu Near You participants, if Science Friday participants are more knowledgeable, honest, or accurate about their vaccination status, we would expect a smaller proportion of them to get sick over the course of the flu season than average Flu Near You participants.

There are hints that Science Friday participants rely on vaccination to help prevent influenza. When we asked the folks who got weekly influenza text reminders to predict how the effectiveness of this year’s vaccine compared to last year’s vaccine, most respondents thought (correctly) that this year’s vaccine was more effective than last year’s—just 3% thought that the flu shot in general is ineffective against influenza.

Science Friday participants might be better at reporting when they are feeling well.

One of the challenges of monitoring the prevalence of any disease is that people are more likely to share when they are feeling sick than when they are feeling well. A participant who logs into a platform like Flu Near You once to say “I have the flu!” and never reports again is unknowingly inflating, ever so slightly, the observed percentage of participants with flu-like-symptoms over the course of flu season.

Looking at average reporting habits, Science Friday users did report slightly more consistently (49%) than Flu Near You users (46%) on average.

Our flu text campaign was conducted using the Groundsource platform and supported by a grant from Community Listening and Engagement Fund from The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Special thanks to Kristin Baltrusaitis for organizing this data, and to Fernando Donaire and the rest of the Flu Near You staff!

