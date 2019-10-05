When Lions And Porcupines Battle, Humans Lose

When you think of lions hunting, you probably imagine them feasting on a large animal like a buffalo or an antelope. But during times of drought or disease, those preferred kinds of prey may be in short supply, and lions have to turn to other sources of food like the East African porcupine. But while the lion may get a quick meal when it attacks a porcupine, the porcupine may win in the long run.

Writing in the Journal of East African Natural History, Julian Kerbis Peterhans and colleagues look at the history of lion-porcupine interactions in literature and news reports, as well as taking a look at samples of lions collected in museums. They found that an untreated porcupine quill wound is often enough to severely injure a lion. If the wound becomes infected or hinders eating, it can lead to death. And, when a lion is injured and has difficulty hunting its usual prey, it can sometimes turn to easier sources of food—like humans. The researchers found several instances of famous human-eating lions that appeared to have suffered from porcupine quill wounds. Kerbis joins Ira to talk about the study, and what this seemingly mismatched battle can teach us about survival in the animal kingdom.

