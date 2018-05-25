Imagine you’re walking through the airport on your way to a flight. You’re navigating with your luggage, taking a leisurely stroll to your gate, when you suddenly come across an odd-looking, six-foot tall, refrigerator-sized box. As you approach, you realize it contains an entire museum’s worth of information about mollusks. Amanda Schochet, a computational ecologist, who makes such museums, hopes that this scenario becomes much more common in the future.

“The museum lures people in by being unexpected,” said Amanda, the co-founder of MICRO, a company that produces tiny museums. The Smallest Mollusk Museum, their first project, has 15 small exhibits crammed onto the four faces. “We have very carefully made it possible that you can approach it from all sides. We put a lot of thought into how to make the object feel like an addition to the room, to feel like a beautiful thing.”

By shrinking an entire museum like this, Amanda hopes that these tiny museums can go in all sorts of public areas, like shopping malls, waiting rooms, parks, and yes, airports. “The goal is to reach people where they already are, to integrate science and learning into people’s day-to-day [lives].”

Besides the pun potential, Amanda started MICRO because museums are not always the most accessible—for example, they tend to cluster in wealthier neighborhoods. “Traditional museums are amazing to visit, but they could reach a more diverse audience,” said Amanda. “If it’s hard to get to a museum, then you might not go. If it feels unwelcoming, then you might not go. Maybe you don’t know if you care about science, so you don’t want to spend 20 bucks and a whole day.”

So, what’s in this miniature museum? One exhibit examines the brains and intelligence of these animals. Since octopus intelligence is so unique, Amanda hopes the exhibit can inspire others to think about alien intelligence. “Mollusks are as different from us as we can possibly imagine. Some clams who don’t even have a brain at all and yet they’re still able to function. We want people to fall in love with them and realize that when you think about caring for the world, you should think about the classically ugly animals as well.”

MICRO plans on releasing a less pun-worthy version of their concept called the Perpetual Motion Museum, which will focus on physics and engineering. It all fits into what Amanda feels is important about museums. “The museum is really the place where you get to explore,” she says. “It shouldn’t just be for scientists to get to look through that perspective.”

“I feel very lucky that I got to study science in school and that I got to work as a scientist. And I really wanted to share that with people.”

