Cracking Open How Dinosaurs Hatched

The dinosaur fossil record reveals a large variety in dinosaur physiology. For instance, we know from its remains that Tyrannosaurus was strong-jawed and fleet of foot, and that Styracosaurus wore a crown of horns. Unearthing clues about how the animals lived and behaved are more difficult to piece together. A team of scientists investigated a particular life cycle aspect—how long dinosaurs incubated their eggs—by looking at embryonic tooth growth. Reporting in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers found that the incubation period for dinosaurs, depending on the species, could have ranged from 3–6 months. Paleobiologist Gregory Erickson, the lead author on the study, discusses what this finding could tell us about dinosaur behavior.