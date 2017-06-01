 01/06/2017

Cracking Open How Dinosaurs Hatched

The dinosaur hatchling Credit: Courtesy of Gregory Erickson, FSU
The dinosaur hatchling. Courtesy of Gregory Erickson, FSU

The dinosaur fossil record reveals a large variety in dinosaur physiology. For instance, we know from its remains that Tyrannosaurus was strong-jawed and fleet of foot, and that Styracosaurus wore a crown of horns. Unearthing clues about how the animals lived and behaved are more difficult to piece together. A team of scientists investigated a particular life cycle aspect—how long dinosaurs incubated their eggs—by looking at embryonic tooth growth. Reporting in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers found that the incubation period for dinosaurs, depending on the species, could have ranged from 3–6 months. Paleobiologist Gregory Erickson, the lead author on the study, discusses what this finding could tell us about dinosaur behavior.

Embryonic remains of Hypacrosaurus. Courtesy of Darla Zelenitsky, University of Calgary
Embryonic remains of Hypacrosaurus. Courtesy of Darla Zelenitsky, University of Calgary

 

CT of protoceratops embryo jaw showing developing teeth. Courtesy of American Museum of Natural History
CT of protoceratops embryo jaw showing developing teeth. Courtesy of American Museum of Natural History

Gregory Erickson is a professor of Anatomy and Vertebrate Paleobiology at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida.

