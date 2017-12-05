Sea Spray’s Tie To The Sky

For years, researchers have known that the oceans create aerosols—sprays of tiny particles suspended in the air. Depending on their size and composition, those aerosolized particles can mix high up into the atmosphere and travel for thousands of miles.

Writing this week in the journal Chem, researchers have used a laboratory model of ocean waves to tease apart some of the contributions that phytoplankton and ocean-dwelling bacteria make to ocean aerosols. “Sea spray is not just sea salt,” says Vicki Grassian, who co-directs the Center for Aerosol Impacts on Climate and the Environment. Organic compounds contained within a microlayer “skin” on the ocean surface can enter the atmosphere when sea foam bubbles pop.

Grassian and colleagues are working to understand how different materials wend their way into the atmosphere, and how they can interact in ways that affect the climate.