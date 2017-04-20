What Happens When ‘The Sun Throws A Glitter Bomb’

Last fall i captured an image of an auroral phenomenon that was largely unexplained. Until now…… I was told many versions of what it was but until today i had yet to learn the truth. I was contacted by a U of Calgary scientist who has been researching aurora and with the help of night sky photogs have definitively explained what this is. Here is a link to the keynote. His starts at 1:08:00. Link in my bio 🌌 📷 🌌 📷 🌌 📷 🌌 📷 🌌 📷 🌌 @splitsecondsnapshot @dolicacorp #dolicaspring17 #explorekamloops #explorebc #explorecanada #earthfocus #tourcanada #imagesofcanada #kamloopsbcnow #canadiancreatives #photosofnature #sunsetphotos #auroraborealis #creativeexploration #ig_landscapes #landscapephotography #aurora #getoutdoors #takeahike #pacificnorthwest #picoftheday #planetearth #ilivehere #igerscanada #ig_canada #naturelovers #canadagram #canada150 #northernlights

A post shared by Dave Markel (@davemarkelphoto) on Apr 19, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT