What Happens When ‘The Sun Throws A Glitter Bomb’
9:05 minutes
Last fall i captured an image of an auroral phenomenon that was largely unexplained. Until now…… I was told many versions of what it was but until today i had yet to learn the truth. I was contacted by a U of Calgary scientist who has been researching aurora and with the help of night sky photogs have definitively explained what this is.
Occasionally, people living in the upper latitudes get a celestial treat: the aurora (also known as the northern or southern lights, depending on your hemisphere). The dazzling displays of green, pink, and blue arise from complicated interactions among charged particles from the sun, the Earth’s magnetic field, and gas molecules in the upper atmosphere. Liz MacDonald, a space plasma physicist at NASA, says that auroral research is hampered by being “data poor.” She founded the Aurorasaurus project to connect citizen science observations of the aurora with people in the space weather research community. Recently, amateur observers tagged a previously undescribed type of auroral effect that appeared as a purplish streak. For now, they’re calling the streak “Steve.”
[A method using consumer grade photography gear offers a fresh look at the aurora borealis.]
Liz MacDonald is the founder of Aurorasaurus. She’s a space plasma physicist at NASA in Greenbelt, Maryland.
