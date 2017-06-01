What’s the Best Way to Convince a Climate Change Denier?

In the summer of 2015, NOAA scientists published a paper that ran counter to one narrative on global warming: While some data seemed to show the rate of warming had slowed or paused after 1998 and into the beginning of the 21st century, they wrote, an update to NOAA’s influential temperature data set confirmed that warming had actually continued at a consistent pace during that time. The paper, which challenged the positions of climate skeptics, was politically controversial, and led to a Congressional subpoena for the team from Republican Lamar Smith. Now, new research in Science Advances echoes what NOAA asserted two years ago.

Will this new data be persuasive, or will it lead to more controversy? Are there other ways to communicate with those who doubt or outright dismiss the possibility or urgency of climate change?

Ohio State University decision sciences expert Ellen Peters, Ed Maibach at George Mason University’s Center for Climate Change Communication, and University of St. Thomas thermal science professor John Abraham discuss effective strategies for talking persuasively about climate change. Their conclusion? Data isn’t always the answer.