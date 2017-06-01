 01/06/2017

What’s the Best Way to Convince a Climate Change Denier?

17:39 minutes

In the summer of 2015, NOAA scientists published a paper that ran counter to one narrative on global warming: While some data seemed to show the rate of warming had slowed or paused after 1998 and into the beginning of the 21st century, they wrote, an update to NOAA’s influential temperature data set confirmed that warming had actually continued at a consistent pace during that time. The paper, which challenged the positions of climate skeptics, was politically controversial, and led to a Congressional subpoena for the team from Republican Lamar Smith. Now, new research in Science Advances echoes what NOAA asserted two years ago.

Will this new data be persuasive, or will it lead to more controversy? Are there other ways to communicate with those who doubt or outright dismiss the possibility or urgency of climate change?

Ohio State University decision sciences expert Ellen Peters, Ed Maibach at George Mason University’s Center for Climate Change Communication, and University of St. Thomas thermal science professor John Abraham discuss effective strategies for talking persuasively about climate change. Their conclusion? Data isn’t always the answer.

Segment Guests

Ellen Peters

Ellen Peters is director of the Decision Sciences Collaborative and a professor of Psychology at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Edward Maibach

Ed Maibach is a professor of Communications and the director of the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

John Abraham

John Abraham is a professor of Thermal Sciences at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

