April 9, 2021

What Does The Future Look Like For COVID-19 Long-Haulers?
A new study suggests around a third of COVID-19 patients have long-term symptoms.
12:16
Particle Behavior Disobeys Laws Of Physics As We Know Them
Plus, how your weather forecast will change next month.
5:58
Punjabi Sikh Truckers Lack Access To COVID-19 Information
Organizations like Jakara Movement and Punjabi Radio USA filled in the information gaps for the Punjabi speaking community in California.
12:13
New AI Composes Songs From Silent Performance Videos
This algorithm can watch a silent piano performance and then turn it into expressive, human-sounding music.
17:33
A Daring Rescue Highlights Giraffes’ Silent Extinction
Researchers don’t know enough about the charismatic giraffe—and as populations dwindle, they’re running out of time.
10:10
Untangling Alzheimer’s Connection To Insulin Resistance
New research finds that the brains of Alzheimer’s patients are less able to obtain energy from glucose.
7:20
The Mime And The Mind
A new study looks at how the brain “helps” us see invisible objects.
37:50
