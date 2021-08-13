August 13, 2021

A new book documents the biggest scientific crimes in history and pulls no punches. Plus, how ancient humans might’ve lit their caves. And some fish, like humans, use pauses in communication to make a point.

Science Crimes: From Grave Robbers To An Icepick Surgeon

A new book documents the biggest scientific crimes in history and pulls no punches.

