August 13, 2021

Science Crimes: From Grave Robbers To An Icepick Surgeon
A new book documents the biggest scientific crimes in history and pulls no punches.
12:05
This Fish Is The Master Of The Poignant Pause
Much like your favorite public radio host, electric fish use pauses in speech, too.
10:42
Lighting Design For Your Paleolithic Cave
Researchers modeled lighting options—from torches to oil lamps—used by ancient cave artists.
11:52
A Stomp, A Roar, An Elephantquake?
Elephants’ movements and vocalizations can travel through the ground—and scientists look to what earthquake-detection technology might teach us.
34:04
Margaret Atwood On The Science Behind ‘Oryx And Crake’
In this archival interview, the award-winning author calls the novel a form of “speculative fiction.”
23:40
