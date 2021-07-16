July 16, 2021

featured segment
Research For New Battery Technology Is Gaining Steam
Lithium-ion batteries are expensive, overheat, and aren’t environmentally friendly to manufacture. Can new battery tech solve these problems?
Heard on the Air
12:03
A Tale Of Two Pandemics
People getting seriously ill from COVID-19 in the U.S. are overwhelmingly from unvaccinated populations.
12:12
Songbirds Suffer Mystery Illness From The East Coast To The Midwest
Songbirds from the mid-Atlantic to Indiana are suffering from an illness that causes swollen eyes, neurological symptoms, and death.
26:07
Sweating Is Our Biological Superpower
Sweat gives us so much more than a smell, thanks to the cool chemistry of this vital bodily fluid.
8:15
Betelgeuse’s False Supernova Alarm
Supernova expert Sarafina Nance explains a new theory for why red giant star Betelgeuse abruptly went dark in 2019.
34:36
Research For New Battery Technology Is Gaining Steam
Lithium-ion batteries are expensive, overheat, and aren’t environmentally friendly to manufacture. Can new battery tech solve these problems?