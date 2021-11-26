November 26, 2021

featured segment
Koji: The Mold You Want In Your Kitchen
The fluffy white mold has transformed food for centuries—and it’s a perfect tool for culinary experimentation.
12:10
New Cold Storage Method Solves Freezer Burn—And Saves Energy
Scientists are working on an ice-free method for preserving food at cold temperatures, avoiding freezer burn. And it could save energy too.
15:00
The Bacteria Behind Your Favorite Blues, Bries, and More
Microbiologist Rachel Dutton discusses the bacterial battle behind the tastes and textures of cheese.
1:59
The World According To Sound: When Your Wine Bottle Sings
Named after the 19th-century physicist and physician Hermann von Helmholtz, this phenomenon of sound is more than just a party trick.
12:11
A More Delicious COVID Screener
Researchers are learning more about how COVID affects taste and smell with candy.
34:27
Laugh And Learn With The Ig Nobel Prizes
The evolutionary history of beards! The communications of cats! And more at the 31st first annual Ig Nobel Prize Ceremony.
16:45
