November 26, 2021

Koji mold has transformed food for centuries—and it’s a perfect tool for culinary experimentation. Plus, the physics of your singing wine bottle. And, of course, we celebrate silly science with this year’s Ig Nobel awards.

Koji: The Mold You Want In Your Kitchen

The fluffy white mold has transformed food for centuries—and it’s a perfect tool for culinary experimentation.

