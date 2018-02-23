A Case Of Mistaken (Equine) Identity

The wild mustang is an iconic image of the American West, but its name is misleading. Mustangs aren’t wild—they’re a feral population of domesticated horses brought to the U.S. by the Spanish almost 500 years ago. Until recently, scientists believed the only horses in the world left untouched by humans were the Przewalski subspecies, in central Asia.

But in a surprising study published in the journal Science this week, scientists report that what we thought we knew about Przewalski ancestry was wrong. They too are descended from a type of domesticated horse, used by the Botai people of northern Kazakhstan—which means there are actually no more wild horses left anywhere on earth.

Dr. Alan Outram, Professor of Archaeological Science at the University of Exeter, joins Ira to discuss the good and the bad in this case of mistaken equine identity.