 03/23/2018

A Dung Detective Hunts For Rare Microbes

11:47 minutes

scientists in lab coats in a dirt pen at a zoo with a goat
Michelle O’Malley’s lab group isolating microbes from animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Credit: Michelle O’Malley

Most zoo visitors go to see the animals. U.C. Santa Barbara chemical engineer Michelle O’Malley visits for their poop. That’s because the dung of grazers like sheep, giraffes, and elephants is rich in cellulose-chomping fungi and bacteria. O’Malley’s goal is to steal the microbes’ biodegradation secrets, so that we might be better equipped to turn corn stalks, grass, and other agricultural waste into energy.

In this segment, she talks with Ira about the bacterial and fungal communities within poop, and how microbes, just like people, form unique bonds with each other—becoming friends, enemies, and even “frenemies.”

black and white microscopic image of densely packed tangle of microbes
Helium ion microscopy of anaerobic gut fungi (strain Anaeromyces robustus) isolated from a Navajo Churro sheep at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Credit: Chuck Smallwood

Segment Guests

Michelle O’Malley

Michelle O’Malley is an assistant professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, California.

