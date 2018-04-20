A ‘Fingerprint Scan’ For Earthquakes Caused By Fracking

The evidence is mounting that hydraulic fracturing—fracking—is causing at least some increase in earthquakes in the U.S. From Oklahoma to Ohio, researchers have linked spikes in earthquakes to the added pressure of water too close to fault lines.

Often these quakes have been linked to post-operation wastewater injections. But when will a fracking operation itself cause an earthquake? Where are the fault lines most at risk? And how can the smallest earthquakes—barely detectable ones of magnitude 1 or 0—tell us what may happen next?

Miami University geologists Michael Brudzinski and Brian Currie are working on finding the “fingerprints” of fracking-related earthquakes in the bedrock of eastern Ohio, where fracking seems to be reactivating old fault lines. They reported their findings earlier this year in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and they join Ira to discuss how a better understanding of small shakes could help prevent larger damage from oil and gas operations.