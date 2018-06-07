A Genetic Future For A Near-Extinct Rhino?

After the death of the last surviving male northern white rhino, the future looked dim for the endangered subspecies, which now numbers two infertile females.

But scientists have been working on a number of methods to rescue the rhino after all. Collections of sperm and DNA could allow southern white rhinos, which are a closely related but a separate subspecies, to carry lab-created embryos to term.

Writing in Nature Communications this week, one research group describes success at creating hybrid embryos—southern white rhino eggs fertilized by preserved northern white rhino sperm—in the lab. Such hybrids could be bred together until northern white rhino DNA dominated, essentially recreating the species. But how financially and scientifically feasible would this rescue effort be?

Terri Roth, director of the Center for Conservation and Research for Endangered Wildlife (CREW) at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, explains the methods and ethics of such a rescue.