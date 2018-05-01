A Hair Closer To Lab-Grown (Mouse) Skin
11:42 minutes
11:42 minutes
Advances in stem cells have made it possible to grow and transfer nascent skin tissue to animals. However, researchers still can’t grow functional skin, with hair follicles and sweat glands, to completion yet.
But new research published in Cell Reports this week describes the work of an Indiana University team that’s successfully grown mouse skin complete with hair follicles in the lab. It’s a development that surprised even them—the team was originally working on growing inner ear tissue, not skin.
[So…what happens if we actually DO detect extraterrestrial intelligence?]
Karl Koehler, an assistant professor of otolaryngology and head and neck surgery, explains his team’s work, and what makes skin such a complicated organ to synthesize.
Karl Koehler is an assistant professor of Otolaryngology at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.