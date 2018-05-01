 01/05/2018

A Hair Closer To Lab-Grown (Mouse) Skin

11:42 minutes

lab mouse
A lab mouse. Credit: Shutterstock

Advances in stem cells have made it possible to grow and transfer nascent skin tissue to animals. However, researchers still can’t grow functional skin, with hair follicles and sweat glands, to completion yet.

But new research published in Cell Reports this week describes the work of an Indiana University team that’s successfully grown mouse skin complete with hair follicles in the lab. It’s a development that surprised even them—the team was originally working on growing inner ear tissue, not skin.

Karl Koehler, an assistant professor of otolaryngology and head and neck surgery, explains his team’s work, and what makes skin such a complicated organ to synthesize.

Segment Guests

Karl Koehler

Karl Koehler is an assistant professor of Otolaryngology at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

