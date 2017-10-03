A Homecoming For The Whales

If you go fishing in the New York Bight or take a ferry around the Rockaway Peninsula, chances are you’ll spot one of the world’s largest mammals—the whale.

Whales, once native in New York, vanished from the waters about a century ago due to industrial pollutants and raw sewage that have been dumped into the water. Now, years of conservation efforts are finally showing results as humpback whales, fin whales, minke whales, and other marine life return to New York.

Howard Rosenbaum, senior scientist at the Wildlife Conservation Society, and his team are tracking the whale population in the New York Bight, the body of water extending from Montauk in Long Island to Cape May on the Jersey shore. They take biopsies to learn more about the whales’ genetic makeup. SciFri video producer Luke Groskin, who documented Rosenbaum’s work in the latest video for Science Friday’s Macroscope series, joins Ira to discuss the whales’ return to New York.

