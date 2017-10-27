What makes a good death? In her new book, From Here to Eternity, mortician Caitlin Doughty travels the world to find the answer, and documents the myriad ways humans deal with their dead.

In Indonesia, for example, some families mummify their deceased loved ones, and bathe and dress them before important ritual gatherings. And it’s no solemn affair—younger family members pose with the mummies and post the pictures to Instagram.

Or consider the gentle ritual Doughty found in Japan, where family members use chopsticks to pick the bones of their loved ones from cremation ashes, placing them one by one in an urn.

She points to those traditions as healthy ways to deal with mortality. Contrast that against the United States, where “removing money and profit from death is almost unheard of, mostly because it is so difficult to accomplish,” she writes.

Here, she says, our dead are treated as a health risk. They’re whisked away to funeral homes, packed with embalming fluids, and buried in a casket in a concrete vault. The vaults prevent the ground from sinking around the decomposing body, Doughty says, which “makes it easier for them to mow the grass.”

Throughout the book, Doughty challenges us to develop a better relationship with mortality. Talk to your loved ones about death before they pass. Ask to spend more time with their bodies before they’re taken away. Show up for the cremation, and ask to help fire up the machine. In other words: “We won’t get our ritual back if we don’t show up.” She joins Ira to discuss.

