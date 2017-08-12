A Narwhal’s Slow, Anxious Heart

As the globe warms, the melting Arctic is increasingly likely to become a site of human activity; oil and gas exploration and shipping are already on the rise. But what effect could this have on Arctic residents like the shy, tusk-bearing narwhal?

Reporting in Science this week, researchers describe a seemingly contradictory response to narwhals’ stressful encounters with humans. The whales plunge their heart rates to agonizingly slow levels in order to conserve oxygen…then dive deep under the surface for periods of up to 90 minutes. Can a narwhal’s body sustain both a low heart rate and intensive exercise at the same time? Terrie Williams, a biologist at the University of California, Santa Cruz, explains why the combination of the two responses could stress narwhal health in the long run as they become increasingly exposed to human activity in a warming Arctic.