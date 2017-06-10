In an annual science ritual, this week the Nobel Foundation announced the winners of prizes in medicine, chemistry, and physics. Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash, and Michael W. Young were honored “for their discoveries of molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm.” Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson were selected “for developing cryo-electron microscopy for the high-resolution structure determination of biomolecules in solution,” and Rainer Weiss, Barry C. Barish, and Kip S. Thorne were chosen “for decisive contributions to the LIGO detector and the observation of gravitational waves.”

As with previous years, the choices sparked conversation, celebration, and some criticism. Observers pointed out that all of this year’s recipients were white men, and that today’s large science projects, such as LIGO, can involve hundreds of researchers, yet the yearly prizes are limited to three individuals per field.

Sophie Bushwick, senior editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to discuss the prizes and some of the other stories from this week in science, including invasive species rafting on plastic debris, a new look at how a baby’s microbiome is formed, and a study looking at the laundry odor preferences of bedbugs.